Ceeta Industries standalone net profit declines 84.62% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 91.67% to Rs 0.29 croreNet profit of Ceeta Industries declined 84.62% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 91.67% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 75.00% to Rs 0.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 73.21% to Rs 3.93 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.293.48 -92 3.9314.67 -73 OPM %-175.868.05 --30.287.77 - PBDT0.170.78 -78 1.113.22 -66 PBT0.070.65 -89 0.632.71 -77 NP0.080.52 -85 0.542.16 -75
