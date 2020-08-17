Ceeta Industries standalone net profit declines 84.62% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 91.67% to Rs 0.29 crore

Net profit of Ceeta Industries declined 84.62% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 91.67% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 75.00% to Rs 0.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 73.21% to Rs 3.93 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

0.293.483.9314.67-175.868.05-30.287.770.170.781.113.220.070.650.632.710.080.520.542.16

