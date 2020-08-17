Madhusudan Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Madhusudan Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Odisha pays tribute to Madhusudan Das on his 172nd birth anniversary
Madhusudan Industries standalone net profit rises 2800.00% in the June 2020 quarter
Madhusudan Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.96 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Maruti Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Madhusudan Securities reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 and during the previous quarter ended June 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU