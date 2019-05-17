Syndicate Bank extends losses

is quoting at Rs 32, down 1.54% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 26.1% in last one year as compared to a 7.06% rally in and a 9.62% spurt in the PSU Bank index.

dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 32, down 1.54% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.77% on the day, quoting at 11344. The Sensex is at 37720.85, up 0.88%. has lost around 21.18% in last one month.Meanwhile, of which Syndicate Bank is a constituent, has eased around 9.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2912.35, flat on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 43.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 69.97 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 31.95, down 2.14% on the day. Syndicate Bank tumbled 26.1% in last one year as compared to a 7.06% rally in NIFTY and a 9.62% spurt in the

The PE of the stock is 0 based on earnings ending March 19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)