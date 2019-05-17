Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Cable & Datacom Ltd is quoting at Rs 25.15, down 1.37% on the day as on 13:23 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 38.56% in last one year as compared to a 7.06% rally in and a 33.35% fall in the Media index.

Cable & Datacom Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 25.15, down 1.37% on the day as on 13:23 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.77% on the day, quoting at 11344. The Sensex is at 37720.85, up 0.88%. Cable & Datacom Ltd has eased around 13.43% in last one month.Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has eased around 9.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2115.55, up 1.36% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 56115 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 15.24 based on earnings ending March 19.

