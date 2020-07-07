Syngene International receives upgrade in credit ratings from CRISIL

-
Syngene International announced that CRISIL has upgraded the long term rating for the company to 'AA+/Stable outlook' from 'AA/Positive Outlook'.
The upgradation is inter-alia based on sustained improvement in Syngene's operating and financial performance, established market position in contract research, strong parentage, healthy financial risk profile and strong liquidity position.
