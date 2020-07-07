JUST IN
Board of Heritage Foods approves resignation of Chairman

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 07 July 2020

The Board of Heritage Foods at its meeting held on 07 July 2020 has accepted the resignation of D. Seetharamaiah (DIN: 00005016) Non-Executive Independent Director, from the designated position as Chairperson of the Company with effect from the closing of business hours of 01 July 2020 as he wished to reduce his commitments in view of certain health issues at the age of 94 years.

First Published: Tue, July 07 2020. 13:52 IST

