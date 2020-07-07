Board of Bank of Maharashtra to consider raising of capital and preferential issue of share to GoI

On 10 July 2020

The Board of Bank of Maharashtra will meet on 10 July 2020 to consider the raising of capital and issue of equity shares to Govt. of India on preferential basis aggregating to Rs 831 crore received by the Bank in March 2020, subject to necessary approval.

