Board of Bank of Maharashtra to consider raising of capital and preferential issue of share to GoI

-
ALSO READ
Board of GOCL Corporation approves issue of collateral guarantee upto Rs 1000 cr
Maha: schools, colleges in urban areas closed till Mar 31
Coronavirus: Maharashtra issues advisory for private hospitals
No need for individual medical certificates to travel: Maha
Maha will try to bring back students stranded in Kota: Patil
-
On 10 July 2020The Board of Bank of Maharashtra will meet on 10 July 2020 to consider the raising of capital and issue of equity shares to Govt. of India on preferential basis aggregating to Rs 831 crore received by the Bank in March 2020, subject to necessary approval.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU