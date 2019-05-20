T.V. Today Network standalone net profit declines 38.01% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 8.56% to Rs 165.65 crore

Net profit of T.V. Today Network declined 38.01% to Rs 20.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 32.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 8.56% to Rs 165.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 181.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.21% to Rs 129.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 123.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.76% to Rs 710.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 691.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

