T.V. Today Network standalone net profit declines 38.01% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 8.56% to Rs 165.65 croreNet profit of T.V. Today Network declined 38.01% to Rs 20.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 32.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 8.56% to Rs 165.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 181.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 5.21% to Rs 129.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 123.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.76% to Rs 710.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 691.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales165.65181.15 -9 710.25691.16 3 OPM %18.8032.75 -28.2931.44 - PBDT45.9567.12 -32 237.80239.98 -1 PBT38.0059.43 -36 206.39208.70 -1 NP20.2232.62 -38 129.90123.47 5
