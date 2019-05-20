JUST IN
Super Sales India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.07 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 7.93% to Rs 75.10 crore

Net loss of Super Sales India reported to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.93% to Rs 75.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 69.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 58.13% to Rs 5.95 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.21% to Rs 295.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 254.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales75.1069.58 8 295.51254.30 16 OPM %3.938.19 -8.3814.62 - PBDT2.915.00 -42 23.5033.71 -30 PBT-1.740.39 PL 5.7916.53 -65 NP-1.071.84 PL 5.9514.21 -58

