Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 26.13 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 37.31% to Rs 134.22 croreNet profit of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals reported to Rs 26.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 6.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 37.31% to Rs 134.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 97.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 41.84 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 12.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 27.67% to Rs 399.45 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 552.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales134.2297.75 37 399.45552.27 -28 OPM %16.41-0.43 -3.606.16 - PBDT8.66-14.79 LP -40.58-23.77 -71 PBT2.69-20.96 LP -65.28-49.08 -33 NP26.13-6.12 LP -41.84-12.58 -233
