Talbros Automotive Components consolidated net profit declines 95.58% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 13.74% to Rs 91.64 croreNet profit of Talbros Automotive Components declined 95.58% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.74% to Rs 91.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 106.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 53.75% to Rs 12.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 26.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.21% to Rs 385.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 482.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales91.64106.24 -14 385.29482.85 -20 OPM %8.759.79 -9.6910.54 - PBDT6.7411.53 -42 34.8352.04 -33 PBT1.656.90 -76 15.6634.14 -54 NP0.276.11 -96 12.2026.38 -54
