Talbros Automotive Components consolidated net profit declines 95.58% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 13.74% to Rs 91.64 crore

Net profit of Talbros Automotive Components declined 95.58% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.74% to Rs 91.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 106.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 53.75% to Rs 12.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 26.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.21% to Rs 385.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 482.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

91.64106.24385.29482.858.759.799.6910.546.7411.5334.8352.041.656.9015.6634.140.276.1112.2026.38

