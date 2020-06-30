Daikaffil Chemicals India standalone net profit rises 38.46% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 19.10% to Rs 3.60 crore

Net profit of Daikaffil Chemicals India rose 38.46% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.10% to Rs 3.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.58% to Rs 1.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.65% to Rs 15.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

3.604.4515.7216.8416.3912.3611.7010.390.840.682.622.180.560.491.501.220.540.391.080.86

