Daikaffil Chemicals India standalone net profit rises 38.46% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 19.10% to Rs 3.60 crore

Net profit of Daikaffil Chemicals India rose 38.46% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.10% to Rs 3.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.58% to Rs 1.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.65% to Rs 15.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.604.45 -19 15.7216.84 -7 OPM %16.3912.36 -11.7010.39 - PBDT0.840.68 24 2.622.18 20 PBT0.560.49 14 1.501.22 23 NP0.540.39 38 1.080.86 26

First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 15:48 IST

