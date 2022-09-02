Tanla Platforms rises as board to mull share buyback

Tanla Platforms jumped 4.25% to Rs 752.35 after the company said that its board will consider proposal for buyback of equity shares on Thursday, 8 September 2022.

As on 30 June 2022, promoters held 43.74% stake in the company.

The IT software company's consolidated net profit dropped 3.9% to Rs 100.41 crore on 27.7% increase in net sales to Rs 800.14 in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Tanla Platforms, one of the world's largest CPaaS players, processes more than 800 billion interactions annually and about 63% of India's A2P SMS traffic is processed through its distributed ledger platform.

