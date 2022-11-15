Tarapur Transformers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ansal Housing Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Hitachi Energy bags power transformers supply contract from NTPC Renewable
Lupin receives warning letter from USFDA for its Tarapur facility
Voltamp Transformers standalone net profit rises 30.96% in the September 2022 quarter
Transformers & Rectifiers India consolidated net profit declines 80.03% in the March 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 59.43% to Rs 1.69 croreNet Loss of Tarapur Transformers reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 59.43% to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.691.06 59 OPM %10.06-6.60 -PBDT0.220.11 100 PBT-0.01-0.19 95 NP-0.01-0.19 95
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU