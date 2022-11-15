JUST IN
First Custodian Fund(I) standalone net profit declines 80.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 33.33% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net profit of First Custodian Fund(I) declined 80.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 33.33% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.080.06 33 OPM %200.00883.33 -PBDT0.140.53 -74 PBT0.120.51 -76 NP0.080.40 -80

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:14 IST

