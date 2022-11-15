First Custodian Fund(I) standalone net profit declines 80.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 33.33% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net profit of First Custodian Fund(I) declined 80.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 33.33% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.080.06200.00883.330.140.530.120.510.080.40

