Mitshi India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.58% to Rs 0.71 crore

Net loss of Mitshi India reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.58% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.710.66-1.413.03-0.010.02-0.030-0.030

