Mitshi India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.58% to Rs 0.71 croreNet loss of Mitshi India reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.58% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.710.66 8 OPM %-1.413.03 -PBDT-0.010.02 PL PBT-0.030 0 NP-0.030 0
