TARC consolidated net profit rises 54.15% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 73.92% to Rs 41.67 crore

Net profit of TARC rose 54.15% to Rs 8.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 73.92% to Rs 41.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 159.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.41.67159.7554.8438.1312.4146.7810.3545.158.175.30

