TARC consolidated net profit rises 54.15% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 73.92% to Rs 41.67 croreNet profit of TARC rose 54.15% to Rs 8.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 73.92% to Rs 41.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 159.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales41.67159.75 -74 OPM %54.8438.13 -PBDT12.4146.78 -73 PBT10.3545.15 -77 NP8.175.30 54
