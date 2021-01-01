Tata Chemicals terminates its export agreement with American Natural Soda Ash Corporation

Tata Chemicals announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Tata Chemicals (Soda Ash) Partners (TCSAP) has on 31 December 2020 exercised its right and served a notice to withdraw from American Natural Soda Ash Corporation (ANSAC), through whom a large part of their export sales were effected, effective 31 December 2022 (termination date).

TCSAP will continue to fulfil all of its obligations as a member of ANSAC until the termination date including utilising ANSAC as its exclusive export sales outlet for all of its US produced soda ash sold to all territories serviced by ANSAC.

Tata Chemicals will focus on developing an integrated world class customer centric global sales organisation, serving customers diverse needs from locations in India, UK, Kenya and USA.

