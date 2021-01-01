Adani Green Energy bags LoA for 600 MW wind-solar hybrid power project

-
Adani Renewable Energy Holding Eight (AREHEightL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Green Energy on 31 December 2020 has received the Letter of Award (LOA) to set-up 600 MW Wind-Solar Hybrid Power Project.
AREHEightL participated in a tender issued by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for setting up 1,200 MW ISTS-connected Wind-Solar Hybrid Power Project.
The fixed tariff for this project capacity is Rs. 2.41/ kWh for a period of 25 years. The project is expected to be commissioned in 18 months from the effective date of PPA.
With this project, total renewable energy project capacity of AGEL now stands at 14,795 MW, of which 2,950 MW projects are operational and 11,845 MW projects are under implementation.
