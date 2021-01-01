Coal India reports muted coal production in December 2020

Coal India announced the provisional production and offtake performance of the company and its subsidiaries for the month of December 2020 and for period April - December 2020 as under:

Coal production stood at 58.3 million tons in December 2020 compared to 58 million tons in December 2019, recording a growth of 0.5%.

For the period April - December 2020, the coal production achieved was higher by 1.1% at 392.8 million tons compared to corresponding period of previous year.

Coal offtake stood at 52.6 million tons in December 2020 compared to 53.7 million tons in December 2019, recording a decline of 2.1%. For the period April - December 2020, the coal offtake was lower by 1.9% at 409.7 million tons compared to corresponding period of previous year.

