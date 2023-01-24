Tata Communications Ltd Slips 3.1%

Tata Communications Ltd has added 10.78% over last one month compared to 0.14% fall in S&P BSE Telecommunication index and 2.23% rise in the SENSEX

Tata Communications Ltd fell 3.1% today to trade at Rs 1340. The S&P BSE Telecommunication index is down 0.34% to quote at 1669.08. The index is down 0.14 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Reliance Communications Ltd decreased 1.97% and Sterlite Technologies Ltd lost 0.66% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecommunication index went down 5.05 % over last one year compared to the 6.41% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tata Communications Ltd has added 10.78% over last one month compared to 0.14% fall in S&P BSE Telecommunication index and 2.23% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 11606 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 31520 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1429.95 on 12 Jan 2023. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 856 on 15 Jun 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)