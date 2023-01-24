JUST IN
Zensar Technologies Ltd Spikes 4.56%

Zensar Technologies Ltd has added 14.09% over last one month compared to 7.03% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 2.14% rise in the SENSEX

Zensar Technologies Ltd rose 4.56% today to trade at Rs 231.55. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is up 0.52% to quote at 30107.64. The index is up 7.03 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Moschip Technologies Ltd increased 2.5% and Cressanda Solutions Ltd added 2.14% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went down 13.33 % over last one year compared to the 6.32% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Zensar Technologies Ltd has added 14.09% over last one month compared to 7.03% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 2.14% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 44917 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 89292 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 444.15 on 24 Jan 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 202 on 26 Dec 2022.

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 09:30 IST

