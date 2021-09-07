Tata Communications partners with Telekom Malaysia Berhad

To offer stable, high-speed and reliable connectivity in the ASEAN region

Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM), Malaysia's national connectivity and digital infrastructure provider through its global and wholesale arm, TM WHOLESALE and Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler's wholly-owned subsidiary, Tata Communications International, join forces to offer stable, high-speed and reliable connectivity in the ASEAN region and open access to global enterprises.

This collaboration will enable service providers, mobile network operators and internet service providers in the region to address their customers' growing data connectivity needs by providing access to a global Tier 1 Internet Protocol (IP) network. This will help deliver reliable, stable Tier-1 IP Transit (IPT) service, an internet connectivity service that enables end-users to access all websites and content on the internet. This will further boost sectors such as e-commerce, online entertainment, retail, online banking and delivery services that have accelerated in recent times.

As part of this arrangement, Tata Communications expands its IPT service coverage leveraging TM's data centre, extensive connectivity and network infrastructure in Malaysia. This collaboration will also enable Tata Communications to optimise TM's reachability within the ASEAN region through terrestrial networks and submarine cables to the neighbouring countries. The submarine cables include the Malaysia-Cambodia-Thailand submarine cable for connectivity to Indochina and, Nusantara Gateway submarine cable for connectivity to Indonesia.

At the same time, TM will benefit from Tata Communications global Tier-1 IP network to serve customers in more than 190 countries and territories hence further extending TM's IP transit coverage and enhances its regional TMiX offering.

