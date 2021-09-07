L&T secures order for its water & effluent treatment business

The construction arm of Larsen & Toubro secured a significant order for its water & effluent treatment business in India.

According to the company's project classification, the value of the order is between Rs 1000 crore to Rs 2500 crore.

The business has won an order from a state-utility organization to implement rural water supply projects providing Functional House Tap Connections (FHTC) under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The business has been entrusted to implement rural water supply projects to provide potable water to 800 villages. The scope comprises Tube Wells, Pump Houses cum Chlorination Rooms, Overhead Tanks, Treatment Systems, Solar Plants, Rising Main a Distribution Pipeline Network, Staff Quarters, Individual House Connections, etc. including allied Electromechanical a Automation works.

In addition to this order, the business is executing Water Supply Schemes in several rural areas, across various states.

