Tata Consultancy Services Ltd jumps around 2%

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 3813.35, up 2.01% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 25.46% in last one year as compared to a 24.31% spurt in NIFTY and a 55.93% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 3813.35, up 2.01% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.23% on the day, quoting at 17568.25. The Sensex is at 58978.23, up 1.24%. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has risen around 7.83% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 12.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38701, up 1.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.49 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3813, up 1.83% on the day. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is up 25.46% in last one year as compared to a 24.31% spurt in NIFTY and a 55.93% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 38.56 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)