Mphasis Ltd sees good buying

Mphasis Ltd is quoting at Rs 3446, up 1.45% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 126.81% in last one year as compared to a 24.31% jump in NIFTY and a 55.93% jump in the Nifty IT index.

Mphasis Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3446, up 1.45% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.23% on the day, quoting at 17568.25. The Sensex is at 58978.23, up 1.24%. Mphasis Ltd has gained around 14% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Mphasis Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 12.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38701, up 1.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.52 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3459.95, up 1.63% on the day. Mphasis Ltd is up 126.81% in last one year as compared to a 24.31% jump in NIFTY and a 55.93% jump in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 51.44 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

