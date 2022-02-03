Tata Consumer Products Ltd gains for fifth session

Tata Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 744.15, up 0.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 26.55% in last one year as compared to a 18.7% gain in NIFTY and a 8.52% gain in the Nifty FMCG.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 744.15, up 0.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 17681.1. The Sensex is at 59252.66, down 0.51%. Tata Consumer Products Ltd has added around 0.72% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Tata Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.93% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37581.5, down 0.36% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 59.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 27.25 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 742.45, down 0.11% on the day. Tata Consumer Products Ltd is up 26.55% in last one year as compared to a 18.7% gain in NIFTY and a 8.52% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 93.75 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

