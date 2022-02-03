United Spirits Ltd up for five straight sessions

United Spirits Ltd is quoting at Rs 892.25, up 0.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 51.13% in last one year as compared to a 18.7% gain in NIFTY and a 8.52% gain in the Nifty FMCG.

United Spirits Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 892.25, up 0.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 17681.1. The Sensex is at 59252.66, down 0.51%. United Spirits Ltd has dropped around 1.99% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Spirits Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.93% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37581.5, down 0.36% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.09 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 894.4, up 0.42% on the day. United Spirits Ltd is up 51.13% in last one year as compared to a 18.7% gain in NIFTY and a 8.52% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 72.77 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)