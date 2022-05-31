Tata Elxsi collaborates with Lenovo to deliver smart XR solutions

-
Tata Elxsi and Lenovo announced the collaboration to deliver smart XR solutions for enterprise and engineering applications today.
Tata Elxsi and Lenovo aim to provide end-to-end solutions and services for customers using Lenovo's smart XR devices, which transform work in office and industrial settings, both large and small. Tata Elxsi and Lenovo will enable enterprises to deliver immersive Digital Transformation solutions.
These span across Engineering Design & Modeling, Maintenance & Repair, Remote Collaboration, Worker Safety & Training etc., and help to save cost, improve efficiency and enhance next-level productivity.
Lenovo brings hardware and software expertise with its smart XR platform ThinkReality. The platform provides a proven, scalable, and streamlined path from proof of concept to productivity for enterprise and engineering AR/VR applications.
Tata Elxsi's Design2Reality™ practice brings together a team of experts - solution architects who consult, specialists who interact technically, and technologists who deliver solutions to customers. This practice also brings expertise in design and content development, overall application development, Metaverse as a service, systems integration, managed services support, and infrastructure support to help deliver use cases for industries across Manufacturing, Automotive, Healthcare and Transportation.
