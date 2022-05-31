NxtDigital signs MoU to provide Broadband over Satellite Services in India

-
NxtDigital announced that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been entered among NxtDigital (NDL), OneOTT Intertainment (OIL), a material subsidiary of NxtDigital and Thaicom Public Company (TC) to commercially deploy Broadband over Satellite (BoS) Service along with related products and/or services ancillary to BoS which may include Public Wi-Fi Services across India. TC is one of the leading satellite service providers in the world.
It is one of the pioneers in the Broadband over Satellite (BoS) space and currently provides the service in India.
At present, NDL through its material subsidiary OIL, is providing wired broadband services to over one million subscribers across India. NDL along with OIL foresee a huge demand of Broadband over Satellite (BoS) in India and by entering the said MoU, NDL will be able to cater such demand.
