Board of Ritesh Properties & Industries approves allotment of 12.86 lakh equity shares

At meeting held on 30 May 2022

The Board of Ritesh Properties & Industries at its meeting held on 30 May 2022 has approved the allotment of 12,86,469 equity shares of Rs 10 each to Findoc Finvest (promoter company) pursuant to conversion of equal number of optionally fully convertible debentures.

After the aforesaid allotment, the total share capital of the Company shall be increased from its existing equity share capital of 2,44,42,915 equity shares to 2,57,29,384 equity shares.

