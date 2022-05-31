HCL launches X to power digital engagement with customers

HCL Technologies has launched a world-class digital engagement platform, X by HCL Technologies (X), which enables brands to improve consumer loyalty and drive conversions through personalized omnichannel marketing. Research shows only 13% of organizations have a seamlessly integrated marketing and technology stack and brands rely on many different data sources to unlock customer insights.

HCL Technologies' X overcomes these challenges by uniting multiple digital touchpoints, including websites, mobile apps and social media feeds, to create a single view of the consumer. This helps marketers access datadriven insights that enable them to optimize the customer experience and unlock the potential of their brand.

Initially created to underpin Manchester United's rapidly expanding digital engagement channels, the award-winning platform is now available to help other global brands drive their own success stories by delivering personalized, timely communications and content. Manchester United's global fanbase has grown with X and the club has experienced a twofold increase in digital engagement with consumers via its website.

