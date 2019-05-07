Tata Elxsi experiences latest technologies & solutions for media & entertt. industry

For immediate useTata Elxsi - a leading global provider of technology and services for the media and broadcast industry is displaying digital solutions and services at Video Exchange Asia 2019 in Bangkok, on 7th and 8th May, highlighting solutions for measurable automation, OTT, Android TV, Content Management System (CMS), IoT, Analytics and Artificial Intelligence. Tata Elxsi has been at the forefront of integration and implementation of OTT Video solutions for leading operators and entertainment companies around the globe, combining award winning user experience and consumer insights with technology to deliver differentiated viewing experiences.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU