Mindtree launches QuikDeploy to Accelerate SAP S/4HANA Transitions

On 07 May 2019Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, announced the availability of QuikDeploy, an IP-driven approach to helping customers maximize their use of the SAP Solution Manager. This flexible industry accelerator is tailor-made to rapidly deploy SAP S/4HANA into Microsoft Azure cloud. SAP Solution Manager is a state-of-the-art management platform to derive maximum value from SAP S4 HANA deployments, and is included as part of SAP support engagements. Many businesses struggle to fully maximize the functionality within SAP Solution Manager, primarily because they lack the right skills and expertise. As a result, they can't accelerate their SAP S/4HANA implementations and are slow to benefit from SAP provided tools. they can't accelerate their SAP S/4HANA implementations and are slow to benefit from SAP provided tools.
