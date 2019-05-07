Hughes and Airtel to combine their India VSAT operations

-
ALSO READ
Bharti Airtel's subsidiary commences tender offer to purchase Notes due 2023
Bharti Airtel International pre-pays over USD 995 mn debt via recent tender offer
Bharti Airtel board approves Rs 32,000 crore fund-raising plan
Bharti Airtel loses 5.7 cr mobile customers in December 2018
Bharti Airtel advances as unit appoints global banks for IPO
-
On 07 May 2019Bharti Airtel, one of the integrated providers of telecommunication services, and Hughes Communications India, a subsidiary of Hughes Network Systems, LLC, the global leader in broadband satellite networks and services, announced an agreement to combine their VSAT operations in India. The transaction is subject to approvals by relevant authorities. As per the agreement, Hughes will have majority ownership in the combined entity and Airtel will have a significant shareholding. The combined entity will benefit from enhanced scale, improved operational efficiencies and wider market reach and will be well positioned to leverage the demand for secure connectivity in a rapidly growing digital economy.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU