Hughes and Airtel to combine their India VSAT operations

Business Standard

On 07 May 2019

Bharti Airtel, one of the integrated providers of telecommunication services, and Hughes Communications India, a subsidiary of Hughes Network Systems, LLC, the global leader in broadband satellite networks and services, announced an agreement to combine their VSAT operations in India. The transaction is subject to approvals by relevant authorities. As per the agreement, Hughes will have majority ownership in the combined entity and Airtel will have a significant shareholding. The combined entity will benefit from enhanced scale, improved operational efficiencies and wider market reach and will be well positioned to leverage the demand for secure connectivity in a rapidly growing digital economy.

First Published: Tue, May 07 2019. 12:23 IST

