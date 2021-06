SEAMEC to acquire diving vessel

On or before 15 July 2021

SEAMEC announced that the company is in process of acquisition of a diving vessel - Subtech Paladin from James Fisher Marine Services, London, United Kingdom, at a price of USD 17,300,000.

The remittance is likely be made on 28 June 2021 in accordance with regulatory approvals and the whole transaction is likely to be completed on or before 15 July 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)