Strides receives EU GMP certification for its Puducherry facility

Strides Pharma Science (Strides) today announced the successful completion of the EU GMP inspection carried out by the National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition (OGY), Hungry at its Puducherry facility on 28 April 2021.

The Company has now received the renewed GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) certificate thereby confirming the successful closure of the inspection.

The company in August 2020 had also announced successful completion of the UK MHRA inspection at the site.

The Puducherry facility caters to the U. S., other regulated markets and institutional businesses and has capabilities to produce finished dosage formulation products across multiple dosage formats.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)