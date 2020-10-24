Tata Motors bags order for 6,413 mini trucks from Andhra govt

The auto major said that it is the largest order till date from Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation.

Tata Motors on Friday (23 October 2020) announced that it has bagged the prestigious order of 6413 vehicles from Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation. The auto major emerged as the top bidder and will be delivering the fully-built Tata Ace Gold vehicles. The vehicles are to be used as mobile dispensing units for the doorstep delivery of supplies in the state of Andhra Pradesh, and will be customised by Tata Motors to perfectly suit the application. The Tata Ace Gold was chosen for its value-for-money, low cost of operations, durability and versatility. The e-bidding process was carried out through the government e-marketplace.

Vinay Pathak, vice president, product line, SCV & PU, Tata Motors, said, "We're delighted to be associated with Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Corporation. It is one of the most prestigious orders we have won till now, and we will not only be delivering the customised, fully-built Ace Gold mini trucks, but also be helping the corporation in the comprehensive maintenance of the vehicles. It gives me immense joy to see that our upgraded range of BS6 vehicles are extremely well received by the customers, be it private owners or government bodies."

Tata Motors is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses. It has operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia through a strong global network of 103 subsidiaries, 10 associate companies, 3 joint ventures and 2 joint operations as on 31 March 2020.

The auto major reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 8,438 crore in Q1 June 2020, higher than net loss of Rs 3,698.34 crore in Q1 June 2019. Net sales in Q1 FY21 stood at Rs 31,481.86 crore, falling 48% from Rs 60,830.16 posted in Q1 FY20.

Shares of Tata Motors rose 2.66% to Rs 137 on Friday.

