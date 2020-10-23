Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd, Oberoi Realty Ltd, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Sobha Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 October 2020.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd lost 5.35% to Rs 77 at 14:54 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd crashed 5.00% to Rs 16.72. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 33.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

Oberoi Realty Ltd tumbled 4.76% to Rs 460.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16299 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26397 shares in the past one month.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd dropped 3.62% to Rs 975. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 27190 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13596 shares in the past one month.

Sobha Ltd slipped 3.12% to Rs 299.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17655 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37801 shares in the past one month.

