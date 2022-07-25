Tata Motors bags order of 1500 electric buses from DTC

India's largest commercial vehicle manufacturer announced that it has bagged an order of 1500 electric buses from Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) under the larger tender by Convergence Energy Services.

Tata Motors will supply, operate and maintain air-conditioned, low-floor, 12-metre fully built electric buses (Tata Starbus) for 12 years, as per the contract.

"Tata Starbus electric buses offer state-of-the-art technology for sustainable, eco-friendly and economical public transportation and are equipped with modern features to enable safe, smooth and comfortable travel for passengers," the company said in a statement on Friday, 22 July 2022.

Rohit Srivastava, vice president, product line - buses, Tata Motors, said, "We're delighted to have won the largest order for electric buses by DTC. The delivery of these buses will further fortify our partnership with DTC and help in environment-friendly mass mobility for the city of Delhi. We are committed towards modernising public transportation in India and keep sustainability at the core in the designing of futuristic vehicles."

Till date, Tata Motors has supplied more than 650 electric buses across multiple cities in India, which have cumulatively clocked more than 39 million kilometres.

Tata Motors is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses, offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. With operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa and Indonesia, Tata Motors' vehicles are marketed in Africa, Middle East, South & South East Asia, Australia, South America, Russia and other CIS countries.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,032.84 crore in Q4 FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 7,605.40 crore in Q4 FY21. Net sales declined 11.3% YoY to Rs 77,857.16 crore during the quarter.

Shares of Tata Motors were down 0.97% at Rs 450.45 on the BSE.

