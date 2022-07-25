Navin Fluorine spurts after stellar Q1 earnings

-
-
Navin Fluorine International jumped 7.69% to Rs 4081.75 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 33.2% to Rs 74.45 crore on 21.7% rise in net sales to Rs 397.52 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.
The company's profit before tax jumped 31.3% to Rs 97.38 crore in Q1 FY23 as against Rs 74.15 crore in Q1 FY22.
Total expenses rose 19.07% to Rs 311.05 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22. During the quarter, raw materials advanced 22.6% to Rs 187.04 crore and employee expenses rose 15.7% to Rs 50.68 crore.
Consolidated operating EBITDA grew 28% to Rs 99.1 crore in Q1 FY23 from Rs 77.7 crore in Q1 FY22. EBITDA margin increased by 114 basis points to 24.9% in Q1 FY23 as against 23.8% in the corresponding quarter previous year.
Navin Fluorine International is one of the manufacturers of speciality fluorochemicals.
