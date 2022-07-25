Capital Goods shares gain

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index rising 111.15 points or 0.38% at 29120.52 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Schaeffler India Ltd (up 2.2%), Timken India Ltd (up 1.67%),Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 1.66%),Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (up 1.39%),Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 1.24%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Elgi Equipments Ltd (up 1.22%), Praj Industries Ltd (up 1.04%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 0.49%), SKF India Ltd (up 0.45%), and Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 0.44%).

On the other hand, Graphite India Ltd (down 1.95%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (down 1.67%), and Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 1.66%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 326.57 or 0.58% at 55745.66.

The Nifty 50 index was down 78.05 points or 0.47% at 16641.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 67.75 points or 0.25% at 26705.66.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 17.26 points or 0.21% at 8331.15.

On BSE,1279 shares were trading in green, 1513 were trading in red and 154 were unchanged.

