Tata Motors Finance Solutions standalone net profit declines 47.76% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Winmore Leasing & Holdings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.75 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Tata Motors to expand EV portfolio; to roll out Tiago EV
TCS, Infosys, Suzlon Energy, IRFC in focus
PK Leasing & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2022 quarter
K Z Leasing & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 27.70% to Rs 347.25 croreNet profit of Tata Motors Finance Solutions declined 47.76% to Rs 30.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 58.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 27.70% to Rs 347.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 271.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales347.25271.93 28 OPM %61.6067.80 -PBDT39.9064.86 -38 PBT39.6764.51 -39 NP30.6858.73 -48
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU