JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Control Print consolidated net profit rises 48.29% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Tata Motors Finance Solutions standalone net profit declines 47.76% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 27.70% to Rs 347.25 crore

Net profit of Tata Motors Finance Solutions declined 47.76% to Rs 30.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 58.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 27.70% to Rs 347.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 271.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales347.25271.93 28 OPM %61.6067.80 -PBDT39.9064.86 -38 PBT39.6764.51 -39 NP30.6858.73 -48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 07:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU