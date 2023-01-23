Tata Motors Finance Solutions standalone net profit declines 47.76% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 27.70% to Rs 347.25 crore

Net profit of Tata Motors Finance Solutions declined 47.76% to Rs 30.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 58.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 27.70% to Rs 347.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 271.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.347.25271.9361.6067.8039.9064.8639.6764.5130.6858.73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)