GMR Pochanpalli Expressways standalone net profit declines 14.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 8.31% to Rs 11.03 crore

Net profit of GMR Pochanpalli Expressways declined 14.67% to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 8.31% to Rs 11.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.11.0312.0351.3157.441.912.121.571.801.281.50

