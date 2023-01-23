GMR Pochanpalli Expressways standalone net profit declines 14.67% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales decline 8.31% to Rs 11.03 crore

Net profit of GMR Pochanpalli Expressways declined 14.67% to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 8.31% to Rs 11.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales11.0312.03 -8 OPM %51.3157.44 -PBDT1.912.12 -10 PBT1.571.80 -13 NP1.281.50 -15

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 07:32 IST

