Tata Motors registered sales of 76,210 units in May 2022

-
ALSO READ
Tata Motors January auto sales grows 27% YoY to 76,210 units
Tata Motors sells 76,210 vehicles in May 2022
Apollo Finvest (India) standalone net profit rises 210.47% in the December 2021 quarter
Tata Motors, PPS Motors join hands to launch first dealership in Chennai
Poonawalla Fincorp shifts registered office
-
Tata Motors achieved total sales of 76,210 units in month of May 2022 compared to 26,661 units in May 2021, recording a growth of 185.8%.
Total sales comprise of domestic sales of 74,755 units, higher by 204% over May 2021.
The company sold 31,414 commercial vehicles and 43,341 passenger vehicles in the domestic market, recording a growth of 235% and 185% respectively over May 2021.
The company achieved 626% growth in electric passenger vehicle sales of 3,454 units in May 2022 over May 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU