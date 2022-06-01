Tata Motors registered sales of 76,210 units in May 2022

Tata Motors achieved total sales of 76,210 units in month of May 2022 compared to 26,661 units in May 2021, recording a growth of 185.8%.

Total sales comprise of domestic sales of 74,755 units, higher by 204% over May 2021.

The company sold 31,414 commercial vehicles and 43,341 passenger vehicles in the domestic market, recording a growth of 235% and 185% respectively over May 2021.

The company achieved 626% growth in electric passenger vehicle sales of 3,454 units in May 2022 over May 2021.

