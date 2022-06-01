Meghmani Finechem commissions Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Plant

Meghmani Finechem announced the successful commissioning of Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Plant of 50,000 TPA capacity. Despite a challenging external environment, the plant is commissioned on time and without any cost overrun, a testimony of the company's strong project execution skills.

Meghmani Finechem is the first company in India to commission an ECH plant - a currently fully imported product. MFL's entry into this product is in line with the Government's initiative of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India.

This will reduce the dependence of ECH consumer on imports thereby helping the country save its foreign exchange reserves.

ECH can be manufactured through propylene or glycerin process, with glycerin process being the most environmentally friendly. MFL has opted the glycerin process, where key raw material being used is a fully renewable resource. This process significantly reduces the energy and water consumption thereby reducing the Company's carbon footprint.

