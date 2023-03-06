Volumes soar at Swan Energy Ltd counter

Swan Energy Ltd clocked volume of 24.25 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.51 lakh shares

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd, Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd, Mahanagar Gas Ltd, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 06 March 2023.

Swan Energy Ltd clocked volume of 24.25 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.51 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.77% to Rs.292.10. Volumes stood at 1.81 lakh shares in the last session.

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd clocked volume of 2.59 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16986 shares. The stock gained 6.11% to Rs.975.00. Volumes stood at 28421 shares in the last session.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd recorded volume of 17.1 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.14 lakh shares. The stock gained 14.59% to Rs.270.95. Volumes stood at 1.42 lakh shares in the last session.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd saw volume of 38.86 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.71 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.98% to Rs.979.30. Volumes stood at 5.98 lakh shares in the last session.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd saw volume of 24892 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3970 shares. The stock increased 3.51% to Rs.10,646.50. Volumes stood at 1784 shares in the last session.

