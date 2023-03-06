Vineet Laboratories Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

DCM Ltd, Tarmat Ltd, NINtec Systems Ltd and Thomas Scott India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 March 2023.

Vineet Laboratories Ltd tumbled 9.36% to Rs 45.99 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 14335 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2421 shares in the past one month.

DCM Ltd crashed 6.65% to Rs 71.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7956 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4728 shares in the past one month.

Tarmat Ltd lost 5.35% to Rs 66.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6651 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12140 shares in the past one month.

NINtec Systems Ltd slipped 5.00% to Rs 294.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 106 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4393 shares in the past one month.

Thomas Scott India Ltd shed 4.97% to Rs 41.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 643 shares in the past one month.

