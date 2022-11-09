Tata Power Company Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 232.65, up 1.53% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 1.84% in last one year as compared to a 0.97% gain in NIFTY and a 12.65% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Tata Power Company Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 232.65, up 1.53% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 18191.2. The Sensex is at 61132.07, down 0.09%. Tata Power Company Ltd has added around 5.58% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.71% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27102.35, down 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 121.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 102.06 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 234.5, up 1.65% on the day. Tata Power Company Ltd is down 1.84% in last one year as compared to a 0.97% gain in NIFTY and a 12.65% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 23.32 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

