Maruti Suzuki India recalls 40,453 Eeco vehicles

Maruti Suzuki India today proactively announced to voluntarily undertake a recall for Eeco vehicles manufactured between 04 November 2019 and 25 February 2020, and few Eeco vehicles in which headlamp has been replaced in the field.

The Company will inspect 40,453 units of Eeco for a possible issue of standard symbol missing on the head lamp.

Any action, if required, shall be undertaken free of cost.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)